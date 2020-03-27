Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) and Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Royal Gold (RGLD – Research Report) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.0% and a 22.2% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $123.60.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

In a report released today, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.9% and a 26.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baker Hughes Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.36, an 89.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

