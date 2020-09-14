Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Rio Tinto (RIO – Research Report) and Vital Farms (VITL – Research Report).

Rio Tinto (RIO)

In a report released today, Edward Sterck from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rio Tinto, with a price target of £51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.94, close to its 52-week high of $65.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sterck has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Sterck covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Anglo American, and Vale SA.

Rio Tinto has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vital Farms (VITL)

In a report released today, Kenneth Zaslow from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vital Farms, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.48, close to its 52-week low of $34.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pilgrim’s Pride, Sanderson Farms, and General Mills.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vital Farms is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.50, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.