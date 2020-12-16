December 16, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PPG Industries (PPGResearch Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to Buy on December 7 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6694 out of 7157 analysts.

Fortuna Silver Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.62.

