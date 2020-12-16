Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PPG Industries (PPG – Research Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to Buy on December 7 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6694 out of 7157 analysts.

Fortuna Silver Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.62.

