Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF) and GoGold Resources (Other OTC: GLGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Osino Resources (OSIIF – Research Report) and GoGold Resources (GLGDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Osino Resources (OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources on July 15 and set a price target of C$2.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #1643 out of 7676 analysts.

Osino Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.73.

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources on July 22 and set a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.15.

CFA has an average return of 2.2% when recommending GoGold Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4363 out of 7676 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $3.02 average price target, which is a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.90 price target.

