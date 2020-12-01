Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) and Ero Copper (Other OTC: ERRPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI – Research Report) and Ero Copper (ERRPF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on OrganiGram Holdings, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

OrganiGram Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.81.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 60.7% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ero Copper with a $18.94 average price target, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on November 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.