Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: OceanaGold (Other OTC: OCANF), Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on OceanaGold (OCANF – Research Report), Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX – Research Report).

OceanaGold (OCANF)

In a report released yesterday, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on OceanaGold, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65, close to its 52-week high of $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 36.0% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

OceanaGold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.47, a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson reiterated a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver yesterday and set a price target of C$3.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.32, close to its 52-week high of $4.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.1% and a 79.1% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $3.67 average price target, which is a -22.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Noble Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

In a report released today, Sean Steuart from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Louisiana-Pacific, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.83, close to its 52-week high of $34.35.

Steuart has an average return of 38.5% when recommending Louisiana-Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Steuart is ranked #1718 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Louisiana-Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.