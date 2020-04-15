Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nutrien (NYSE: NTR), Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) and Denison Mines (NYSE MKT: DNN)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nutrien (NTR – Research Report), Crescent Point Energy (CPG – Research Report) and Denison Mines (DNN – Research Report).

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report released today, Steve Hansen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien, with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #5596 out of 6438 analysts.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.27, implying a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jordan McNiven maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.91, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -7.9% and a 66.7% success rate. McNiven covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Birchcliff Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Crescent Point Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.64, which is a 175.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

Denison Mines (DNN)

In a report released today, Alexander Pearce from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Denison Mines, with a price target of C$0.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pearce is ranked #904 out of 6438 analysts.

Denison Mines has an analyst consensus of Hold.

