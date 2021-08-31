Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) and Linde (NYSE: LIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nutrien (NTR – Research Report) and Linde (LIN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nutrien (NTR)

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrien Tamagno maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien on August 10 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.90.

Tamagno has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Nutrien.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamagno is ranked #5764 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.00, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report issued on August 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Linde (LIN)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on Linde on August 18 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $315.55, close to its 52-week high of $316.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $342.96, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

