August 31, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) and Linde (NYSE: LIN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nutrien (NTRResearch Report) and Linde (LINResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nutrien (NTR)

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrien Tamagno maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien on August 10 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.90.

Tamagno has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Nutrien.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamagno is ranked #5764 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.00, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report issued on August 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde (LIN)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on Linde on August 18 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $315.55, close to its 52-week high of $316.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $342.96, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019