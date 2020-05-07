Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Norbord (NYSE: OSB) and B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Norbord (OSB – Research Report) and B2Gold (BTG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Norbord (OSB)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Norbord, with a price target of C$25.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #6371 out of 6523 analysts.

Norbord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.77, representing a 50.1% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released today, Steven Green from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Green ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Green covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Centerra Gold, and Alamos Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.82, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

