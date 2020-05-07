May 7, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Norbord (NYSE: OSB) and B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Norbord (OSBResearch Report) and B2Gold (BTGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Norbord (OSB)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Norbord, with a price target of C$25.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #6371 out of 6523 analysts.

Norbord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.77, representing a 50.1% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released today, Steven Green from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Green ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Green covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Centerra Gold, and Alamos Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.82, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019