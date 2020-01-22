Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) and Taseko Mines (NYSE MKT: TGB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nexa Resources SA (NEXA – Research Report) and Taseko Mines (TGB – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA)

National Bank analyst Shane Nagle maintained a Hold rating on Nexa Resources SA today and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #2680 out of 5858 analysts.

Nexa Resources SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.60, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Taseko Mines (TGB)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Taseko Mines today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 73.8% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, MAG Silver, and SEMAFO.

Taseko Mines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.64.

