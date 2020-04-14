Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM), Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report), Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM – Research Report).

Newmont Mining (NEM)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of C$96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.89, close to its 52-week high of $60.46.

Parkin has an average return of 38.1% when recommending Newmont Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5871 out of 6408 analysts.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.57, representing a -10.8% downside. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released today, Matt Murphy, CFA from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5575 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.34, representing a 69.5% upside. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines, with a price target of C$4.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.67.

Thompson has an average return of 17.7% when recommending Fortuna Silver Mines.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked #1587 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $4.09 average price target, which is a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$4.24 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.