Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM), Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Newmont Mining (NEMResearch Report), Canadian Natural (CNQResearch Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSMResearch Report).

Newmont Mining (NEM)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of C$96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.89, close to its 52-week high of $60.46.

Parkin has an average return of 38.1% when recommending Newmont Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5871 out of 6408 analysts.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.57, representing a -10.8% downside. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released today, Matt Murphy, CFA from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5575 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.34, representing a 69.5% upside. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines, with a price target of C$4.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.67.

Thompson has an average return of 17.7% when recommending Fortuna Silver Mines.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked #1587 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $4.09 average price target, which is a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$4.24 price target.

