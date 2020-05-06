May 6, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Newmont Mining (NEMResearch Report) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

In a report released today, Tyler Langton from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.13, close to its 52-week high of $65.06.

Langton has an average return of 9.4% when recommending Newmont Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Langton is ranked #1288 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $67.80 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

D.A. Davidson analyst Steven Chercover maintained a Buy rating on Louisiana-Pacific today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Chercover is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Chercover covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Sonoco Products, and Neenah Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Louisiana-Pacific with a $32.20 average price target, a 62.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

