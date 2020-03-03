Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MasTec (MTZ – Research Report) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

MasTec (MTZ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on MasTec yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.71, which is a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ranger Energy Services, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.3% and a 32.1% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ranger Energy Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, implying a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

