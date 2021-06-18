Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF) and Denison Mines (NYSE MKT: DNN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report) and Denison Mines (DNN – Research Report).

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Beacon analyst Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold to Hold on June 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74, close to its 52-week high of $3.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $3.08 average price target.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Cormark Securities analyst Cormark maintained a Buy rating on Denison Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.39.

Denison Mines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.82, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

