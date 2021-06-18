June 18, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF) and Denison Mines (NYSE MKT: DNN)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Marathon Gold (MGDPFResearch Report) and Denison Mines (DNNResearch Report).

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Beacon analyst Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold to Hold on June 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74, close to its 52-week high of $3.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $3.08 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Denison Mines (DNN)

Cormark Securities analyst Cormark maintained a Buy rating on Denison Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.39.

Denison Mines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.82, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019