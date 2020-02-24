February 24, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining (Other OTC: LUNMF), Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) and Trevali Mining (Other OTC: TREVF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lundin Mining (LUNMFResearch Report), Eldorado Gold (EGOResearch Report) and Trevali Mining (TREVFResearch Report).

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked #5804 out of 5976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $6.82 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Gold today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.88, close to its 52-week high of $10.97.

Parkin has an average return of 43.9% when recommending Eldorado Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5493 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $9.21.

Trevali Mining (TREVF)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Hold rating on Trevali Mining today and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.5% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Teck Resources, and Centerra Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevali Mining is a Hold with an average price target of $0.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019