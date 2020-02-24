Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining (Other OTC: LUNMF), Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) and Trevali Mining (Other OTC: TREVF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report), Eldorado Gold (EGO – Research Report) and Trevali Mining (TREVF – Research Report).

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked #5804 out of 5976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $6.82 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Gold today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.88, close to its 52-week high of $10.97.

Parkin has an average return of 43.9% when recommending Eldorado Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5493 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $9.21.

Trevali Mining (TREVF)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Hold rating on Trevali Mining today and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.5% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Teck Resources, and Centerra Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevali Mining is a Hold with an average price target of $0.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.