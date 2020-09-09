Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining (Other OTC: LUNMF) and Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report) and Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.36, close to its 52-week high of $6.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wowkodaw is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Wowkodaw covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.79, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold today and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.86, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #2436 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $2.46 average price target, implying a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

