September 9, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining (Other OTC: LUNMF) and Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lundin Mining (LUNMFResearch Report) and Marathon Gold (MGDPFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.36, close to its 52-week high of $6.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wowkodaw is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Wowkodaw covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.79, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold today and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.86, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #2436 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $2.46 average price target, implying a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019