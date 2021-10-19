Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) and Sierra Metals (NYSE MKT: SMTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Loop Industries (LOOP – Research Report) and Sierra Metals (SMTS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Loop Industries (LOOP)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Loop Industries, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.6% and a 51.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Green Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loop Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Sierra Metals (SMTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.08, representing a 64.5% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.25 price target.

