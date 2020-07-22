Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL), Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL – Research Report), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

In a report released today, Mike Parkin from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold, with a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.48, close to its 52-week high of $51.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.2% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, and Kinross Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

National Bank analyst Shane Nagle maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Nagle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Nexa Resources SA, and Hudbay Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osisko Gold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.80, representing an 11.1% upside. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released today, Don DeMarco from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.24, close to its 52-week high of $37.40.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 77.0% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Golden Star Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.75, representing a -13.7% downside. In a report issued on July 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

