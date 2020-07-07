Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Jaguar Mining (Other OTC: JAGGF) and Argonaut Gold (Other OTC: ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF – Research Report) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Jaguar Mining today and set a price target of C$0.45. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 77.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jaguar Mining with a $0.26 average price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released today, John Sclodnick from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.95, close to its 52-week high of $2.18.

Sclodnick has an average return of 56.3% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #1537 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $2.31 average price target, a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

