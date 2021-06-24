June 24, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ionic Brands (Other OTC: IONKF) and Vizsla Resources (Other OTC: VIZSF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ionic Brands (IONKFResearch Report) and Vizsla Resources (VIZSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ionic Brands (IONKF)

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson maintained a Buy rating on Ionic Brands yesterday and set a price target of $0.45. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #322 out of 7558 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionic Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.45.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vizsla Resources (VIZSF)

In a report issued on June 22, Michael Pettingell from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Vizsla Resources, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.05, close to its 52-week high of $2.37.

Pettingell has an average return of 15.2% when recommending Vizsla Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettingell is ranked #2750 out of 7558 analysts.

Vizsla Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019