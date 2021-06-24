Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ionic Brands (Other OTC: IONKF) and Vizsla Resources (Other OTC: VIZSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ionic Brands (IONKF – Research Report) and Vizsla Resources (VIZSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ionic Brands (IONKF)

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson maintained a Buy rating on Ionic Brands yesterday and set a price target of $0.45. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #322 out of 7558 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionic Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.45.

Vizsla Resources (VIZSF)

In a report issued on June 22, Michael Pettingell from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Vizsla Resources, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.05, close to its 52-week high of $2.37.

Pettingell has an average return of 15.2% when recommending Vizsla Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettingell is ranked #2750 out of 7558 analysts.

Vizsla Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

