May 31, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: High Tide (Other OTC: HITID) and GoGold Resources (Other OTC: GLGDF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on High Tide (HITIDResearch Report) and GoGold Resources (GLGDFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

High Tide (HITID)

In a report issued on May 26, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on High Tide, with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.80, close to its 52-week high of $9.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 100.7% and a 74.6% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

High Tide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

In a report issued on May 26, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources, with a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.23, close to its 52-week high of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.6% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $3.06 average price target, representing a 37.2% upside. In a report issued on May 11, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019