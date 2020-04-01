Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP), Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Helmerich & Payne (HP – Research Report), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX – Research Report) and TC Energy (TRP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Helmerich & Payne yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.57, close to its 52-week low of $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.4% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helmerich & Payne with a $31.07 average price target, representing a 100.5% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Louisiana-Pacific yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.31, close to its 52-week low of $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Louisiana-Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.60, which is an 89.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TC Energy (TRP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Fortis, and Emera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $50.46 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$65.00 price target.

