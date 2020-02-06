Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report) and Teck Resources (TECK – Research Report).

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Pan American Silver.

Hecla Mining Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.33.

Teck Resources (TECK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.29, close to its 52-week low of $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.4% and a 40.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Teck Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.77, which is a 70.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

