November 10, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and Marrone Bio (NASDAQ: MBII)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hecla Mining Company (HLResearch Report) and Marrone Bio (MBIIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Hecla Mining Company, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hecla Mining Company with a $7.00 average price target, a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Marrone Bio (MBII)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #452 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marrone Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.03.

