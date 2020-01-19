January 19, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Grid Metals (Other OTC: MSMGF) and Roxgold (Other OTC: ROGFF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Grid Metals (MSMGFResearch Report) and Roxgold (ROGFFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Grid Metals (MSMGF)

In a report issued on January 17, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research assigned a Buy rating to Grid Metals, with a price target of C$0.54. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #5719 out of 5844 analysts.

Grid Metals has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on January 17, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.72.

Walker has an average return of 3.2% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #2763 out of 5844 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.19 average price target.

