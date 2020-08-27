Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Golden Minerals Co (NYSE MKT: AUMN) and Cansortium (Other OTC: CNTMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Golden Minerals Co (AUMN – Research Report) and Cansortium (CNTMF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Minerals Co, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Minerals Co with a $0.98 average price target.

Cansortium (CNTMF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cansortium, with a price target of $0.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #505 out of 6909 analysts.

Cansortium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.83.

