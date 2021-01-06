January 6, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: GoGold Resources (Other OTC: GLGDF) and RosCan Gold (Other OTC: RCGCF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoGold Resources (GLGDFResearch Report) and RosCan Gold (RCGCFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GoGold Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.04, close to its 52-week high of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1984 out of 7187 analysts.

GoGold Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.13, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RosCan Gold (RCGCF)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on RosCan Gold, with a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #397 out of 7187 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RosCan Gold with a $0.47 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019