April 19, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: FRESNILLO (Other OTC: FNLPF), Resolute Mining (Other OTC: RMGGF) and Roxgold (Other OTC: ROGFF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FRESNILLO (FNLPFResearch Report), Resolute Mining (RMGGFResearch Report) and Roxgold (ROGFFResearch Report).

FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

In a report issued on April 6, Jonathan Guy from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on FRESNILLO, with a price target of p1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.0% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, Yamana Gold, and Centamin.

FRESNILLO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.26.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining on April 6 and set a price target of p50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #1188 out of 7459 analysts.

Resolute Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.57.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold on April 6 and set a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.65.

Walker has an average return of 59.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #621 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.01, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$2.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019