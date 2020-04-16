April 16, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: FRESNILLO (Other OTC: FNLPF) and Anglo American (Other OTC: AAUKF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on FRESNILLO (FNLPFResearch Report) and Anglo American (AAUKFResearch Report).

FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

In a report released today, Amos Fletcher from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on FRESNILLO, with a price target of £6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fletcher is ranked #6054 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FRESNILLO with a $8.48 average price target, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £7.00 price target.

Anglo American (AAUKF)

Barclays analyst Ian Rossouw maintained a Buy rating on Anglo American today and set a price target of £24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rossouw is ranked #5798 out of 6470 analysts.

Anglo American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.69, implying a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

