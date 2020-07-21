Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (NYSE: FNV), Torex Gold Resources (Other OTC: TORXF) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Franco Nev (FNV – Research Report), Torex Gold Resources (TORXF – Research Report) and Seabridge Gold (SA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Franco Nev (FNV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev today and set a price target of C$220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 80.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Franco Nev has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $135.99.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources today and set a price target of C$31.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.24, close to its 52-week high of $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 76.7% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Cardinal Resources, and Pretium Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Torex Gold Resources with a $22.69 average price target, a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

Seabridge Gold (SA)

In a report released today, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Seabridge Gold, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seabridge Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.75, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report issued on July 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

