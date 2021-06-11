Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (NYSE: FNV) and First Quantum Minerals (Other OTC: FQVLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Franco Nev (FNV – Research Report) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF – Research Report).

Franco Nev (FNV)

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Puneet Singh maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev on April 22 and set a price target of C$250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $154.82.

Singh has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Franco Nev.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is ranked #5382 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $159.55 average price target, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$200.00 price target.

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst George Topping maintained a Hold rating on First Quantum Minerals on April 22 and set a price target of C$32.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Topping is ranked #1115 out of 7547 analysts.

First Quantum Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.48, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$33.00 price target.

