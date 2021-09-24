Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: FMC (NYSE: FMC) and Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FMC (FMC – Research Report) and Owens Corning (OC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

FMC (FMC)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on FMC today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Danimer Scientific, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Owens Corning (OC)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Martin Marietta Materials, International Paper Co, and Berry Global Group.

Owens Corning has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.