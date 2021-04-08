Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Fission Uranium (Other OTC: FCUUF), Osisko Mining (Other OTC: OBNNF) and Curaleaf Holdings (Other OTC: CURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fission Uranium (FCUUF – Research Report), Osisko Mining (OBNNF – Research Report) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Fission Uranium, with a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.52, close to its 52-week high of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 67.9% and a 88.2% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Uranium Energy.

Fission Uranium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.58, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Osisko Mining (OBNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Mining, with a price target of C$6.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 53.3% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Mining with a $4.92 average price target.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 54.1% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.13, which is a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.75 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.