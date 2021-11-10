Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB – Research Report).

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 53.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $6.36 average price target.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham maintained a Sell rating on Aurora Cannabis. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.48, close to its 52-week low of $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 46.6% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Ascend Wellness Holdings LLC, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.09.

