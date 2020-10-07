October 7, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Dow (NYSE: DOW), Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) and MediPharm Labs (Other OTC: MEDIF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dow (DOWResearch Report), Lithium Americas (LACResearch Report) and MediPharm Labs (MEDIFResearch Report).

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Reg Spencer maintained a Buy rating on Lithium Americas on February 9 and set a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.79.

Spencer has an average return of 233.0% when recommending Lithium Americas.

According to TipRanks.com, Spencer is ranked #802 out of 6976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lithium Americas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, a -18.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs on February 10 and set a price target of C$6.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #2551 out of 6976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MediPharm Labs with a $1.44 average price target, implying a 94.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

