Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Curaleaf Holdings (Other OTC: CURLF) and Energy Fuels (NYSE MKT: UUUU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF – Research Report) and Energy Fuels (UUUU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings, with a price target of $19.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 66.0% and a 61.4% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.02, representing a 91.8% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Energy Fuels (UUUU)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Fuels, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 57.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Fuels is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, which is a 49.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

