Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX) and MP Materials (NYSE: MP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ChampionX (CHX – Research Report) and MP Materials (MP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ChampionX (CHX)

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on ChampionX yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.47.

According to TipRanks.com, West has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.9% and a 35.2% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Sunnova Energy International, and Nextier Oilfield Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChampionX with a $25.75 average price target, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MP Materials (MP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on MP Materials on July 6 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and Albemarle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MP Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.38, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.