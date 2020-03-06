March 6, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ), Paramount Resources (Other OTC: PRMRF) and Freehold Royalties (Other OTC: FRHLF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Natural (CNQResearch Report), Paramount Resources (PRMRFResearch Report) and Freehold Royalties (FRHLFResearch Report).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.60, close to its 52-week low of $22.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Cenovus Energy, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.90, representing a 43.9% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

In a report released today, Jamie Kubik from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.5% and a 22.1% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Kelt Exploration.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.07, representing a 177.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties received a Buy rating and an C$8.50 price target from Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.43, close to its 52-week low of $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.2% and a 25.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Kelt Exploration, and Bonterra Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.96, a 76.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019