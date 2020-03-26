Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) and NuVista Energy (Other OTC: NUVSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Cameco (CCJ – Research Report) and NuVista Energy (NUVSF – Research Report).

Cameco (CCJ)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Cameco on March 24 and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 39.1% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Teck Resources, and Trevali Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cameco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.27, which is a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.21, which is a 542.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$1.25 price target.

