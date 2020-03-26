March 26, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) and NuVista Energy (Other OTC: NUVSF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Cameco (CCJResearch Report) and NuVista Energy (NUVSFResearch Report).

Cameco (CCJ)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Cameco on March 24 and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 39.1% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Teck Resources, and Trevali Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cameco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.27, which is a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.21, which is a 542.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$1.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

