Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ: BRCN) and Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Burcon Nutrascience (BRCN – Research Report) and Centerra Gold (CGAU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Burcon Nutrascience (BRCN)

In a report released today, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience, with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Gonsalves covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Knight Therapeutics, and Antibe Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Burcon Nutrascience with a $5.42 average price target, which is a 71.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Paradigm also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Centerra Gold (CGAU)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.69, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 52.6% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.56.

