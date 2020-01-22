Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) and Enerplus (NYSE: ERF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Baytex Energy (BTE – Research Report) and Enerplus (ERF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Baytex Energy (BTE)

In a report issued on January 20, David Popowich from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Baytex Energy, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich is ranked #5391 out of 5858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $2.10 average price target, which is a 52.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

Enerplus (ERF)

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus on January 20 and set a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.08, close to its 52-week low of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.8% and a 24.4% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Freehold Royalties, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enerplus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.24, implying a 59.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

