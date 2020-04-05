Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR), Total SA (NYSE: TOT) and Trican Well Service (Other OTC: TOLWF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Baker Hughes Company (BKR – Research Report), Total SA (TOT – Research Report) and Trican Well Service (TOLWF – Research Report).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company on April 3 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.40, close to its 52-week low of $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.2% and a 26.2% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Baker Hughes Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.92, which is a 95.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Total SA (TOT)

In a report issued on April 3, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA, with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6005 out of 6213 analysts.

Total SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.10, a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

In a report issued on April 3, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service, with a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #5959 out of 6213 analysts.

Trican Well Service has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.72, which is a 105.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.60 price target.

