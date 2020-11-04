Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG) and Silvercorp Metals (NYSE MKT: SVM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on B2Gold (BTG – Research Report) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM – Research Report).

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.77, close to its 52-week high of $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 75.1% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Golden Star Resources.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.52, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Hold rating on Silvercorp Metals yesterday and set a price target of C$10.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 60.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Silvercorp Metals with a $8.31 average price target.

