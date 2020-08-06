Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Atico Mining (Other OTC: ATCMF) and Stella-Jones (Other OTC: STLJF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Atico Mining (ATCMF – Research Report) and Stella-Jones (STLJF – Research Report).

Atico Mining (ATCMF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman maintained a Buy rating on Atico Mining yesterday and set a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.40, close to its 52-week high of $0.41.

Wortman has an average return of 30.1% when recommending Atico Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6643 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atico Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stella-Jones (STLJF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Mona Nazir maintained a Hold rating on Stella-Jones today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.37, close to its 52-week high of $30.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is ranked #4974 out of 6873 analysts.

Stella-Jones has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.