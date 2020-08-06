August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Atico Mining (Other OTC: ATCMF) and Stella-Jones (Other OTC: STLJF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Atico Mining (ATCMFResearch Report) and Stella-Jones (STLJFResearch Report).

Atico Mining (ATCMF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman maintained a Buy rating on Atico Mining yesterday and set a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.40, close to its 52-week high of $0.41.

Wortman has an average return of 30.1% when recommending Atico Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6643 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atico Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stella-Jones (STLJF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Mona Nazir maintained a Hold rating on Stella-Jones today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.37, close to its 52-week high of $30.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is ranked #4974 out of 6873 analysts.

Stella-Jones has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019