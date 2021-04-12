Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Artemis Gold (Other OTC: ARGTF) and Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Artemis Gold (ARGTF – Research Report) and Barrick Gold (GOLD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Artemis Gold (ARGTF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Artemis Gold on April 9 and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.20, close to its 52-week high of $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 53.3% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Artemis Gold with a $8.96 average price target, an 87.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold received a Buy rating and a C$40.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury on April 9. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 64.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.56, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report issued on March 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.