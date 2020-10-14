Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) and Celanese (NYSE: CE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anglogold Ashanti (AU – Research Report) and Celanese (CE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

In a report issued on October 11, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anglogold Ashanti, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglo American, and Gold Fields.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglogold Ashanti is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.63.

Celanese (CE)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Celanese yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.50, close to its 52-week high of $128.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.80, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on October 7, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $130.00 price target.

