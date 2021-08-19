Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Anglo American (Other OTC: AAUKF), Canfor (Other OTC: CFPZF) and Torex Gold Resources (Other OTC: TORXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Anglo American (AAUKF – Research Report), Canfor (CFPZF – Research Report) and Torex Gold Resources (TORXF – Research Report).

Anglo American (AAUKF)

In a report issued on July 23, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Anglo American, with a price target of p3300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $48.64 average price target, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £35.50 price target.

Canfor (CFPZF)

In a report issued on August 1, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canfor, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Canfor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.08, which is a 64.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam maintained a Hold rating on Torex Gold Resources on August 9 and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.32, close to its 52-week low of $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 38.5% success rate. Lam covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Marathon Gold, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Torex Gold Resources with a $19.40 average price target.

