Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Vale SA (NYSE: VALE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Vale SA (VALEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vale SA (VALE)

In a report issued on February 26, Timna Tanners from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Vale SA, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24, close to its 52-week high of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanners is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Tanners covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Steel Dynamics.

Vale SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.97, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

