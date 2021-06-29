June 29, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (Other OTC: TOBAF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAF)

In a report issued on June 1, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, with a price target of C$5.17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 39.2% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Delta 9 Cannabis, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness with a $4.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019