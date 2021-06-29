Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (Other OTC: TOBAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAF)

In a report issued on June 1, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, with a price target of C$5.17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 39.2% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Delta 9 Cannabis, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness with a $4.20 average price target.

