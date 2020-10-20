Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Royal Gold (RGLD – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report issued on April 9, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.60.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 76.4% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $142.00, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $112.00 price target.

